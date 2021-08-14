EL RENO — The Pacers picked up their first win of the season on Friday over Del City, 8-3, in the first game of the El Reno Tournament.
Enid’s second game against Newcastle was pushed back to Saturday at 10 a.m. due to rain. The Pacers held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, and then proceeded to score four more runs before the time limit ended the game with three innings to play.
Sophomore Kate Bezdicek had a big two-run double in the inning that helped Enid seal the win.
Sophomore Camryn Patterson pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits, but had no walks.
The Pacers were out-hit seven to five in the game despite winning by five runs. Jensen credited that to Patterson keeping the ball in the zone and trusting her defense to make plays behind her.
“That’s kind of what led to a decisive win there,” Enid head coach Chris Jensen said about the lack of walks. “We were able to play good defense behind her.”
Coming into the season with some experience as a freshman, Patterson will be an important part of the Pacers’ rotation this season. She’s also listed as a utility player.
“She’s one that we’re gonna lean on,” Jensen said. “She’s a strike-thrower and we know that when she pitches we’re going to have play good defense behind here because she’s gonna put a lot of balls in play.”
Bezdicek was two for three in the game. She also made a nice back-handed catch from her center fielder position and was able to throw a runner out at first. Shortstop Mady Lithey also threw a runner out at first after stopping a tough ground ball.
“They had some girls that liked to bunt and run and slap the ball a little bit on the infield, and we were able to make those plays,” Jensen said.
The win comes following a pair of losses to Bartlesville earlier in the week.
Newcastle is two seasons removed from winning a 4A state championship. The Pacers will play Duncan at 11:30 a.m. following the game against Newcastle. Their record over the three games will determine their seeding for the placement round of the tournament.
Those games will be played on Saturday evening.
