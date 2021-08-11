The Pacers will be looking to bounce back from a road loss to Moore on Tuesday, in their home opener at 6 p.m.Thursday against Putnam City North.
They were unable to rebound from a slow start against Moore, falling in three sets (18-25, 14-25, 16-25). The Lady Lions won both of the two meetings between the teams last season. The Pacers are coming off a 16-13 season that ended in the first round of the regional tournament.
After their game against Putnam City North, the Pacers will travel to Sand Springs for a tournament on Friday and Saturday and then play in a tournament at Regent Preparatory School on Aug. 20-21. There will be a 9th grade game and JV game at 4 and 5 p.m. before the varsity plays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.