Coming off Tuesday’s home loss against the OKC Storm, the Enid will travel to Deer Creek for the Bruce Gray Invitational from Thursday through Saturday.
The Pacers will face 6A No. 4 Norman in the first round of the tournament at 11 a.m. at Deer Creek High School. It’ll be the second time the two teams have faced this season. The first time the Lady Tigers came out on top, 84-44 in the first round of the Joe Lawson Tournament in Norman.
Enid was a different team at that point, though, having played just four games with its roster comprised almost entirely of sophomores. The Pacers got their first win of the season four games later and have shown signs of improvement.
In Tuesday’s loss to the Storm, the Pacers got a surprise boost from Aryonia Mejia, who finished with a season-high 12 points.
The winner of the Pacers’ first round game will move on to face the winner of Glenpool-Deer Creek on Friday at 2 p.m. If they lose, they’ll face the loser of the Stillwater-Hertiage Hall game on Friday at 11 a.m.
