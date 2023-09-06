ENID, Okla. — For six innings, it looked like Enid’s softball team would fall to Westmoore at Pacer Field on Tuesday, but a rally and a walk-off by a freshman propelled the Pacers to a 5-4 win.
“That’s not the way you draw it up, but I will definitely take that,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Winning one-run games, I don’t care who it is against, it makes you tougher and stronger. Physically, it takes care of itself, but mentally, that goes a long way, winning those one-run games. That comes up big later on in the postseason when you’re in that situation.”
Kate Bezdicek started in the circle for the Pacers and threw a complete game, allowing nine hits and four earned runs in seven innings. She also struck out four batters.
“I thought Kate threw an excellent game,” Jensen said.
Her homer in the bottom of the sixth got Enid on the board and started a rally.
After Bezdicek’s homer, a Chloee Robinson triple brought in another run to make it 4-2. A Kinzley Lebada double later that inning tied the game with two more RBI, 4-4.
Bezdicek, the first batter of the home half of the seventh, got on and was brought home for the winning run when freshman Cass Patterson hit a walk-off triple to put the Pacers over a Westmoore team that came into Tuesday atop the district standings.
The Pacers will travel to Westmoore next week with a chance to earn a sweep, tie the district standings and hold a tiebreaker over Westmoore with a win.
“That will be very crucial. Going down to Westmoore is no easy task,” Jensen said. “You look up and down their lineup, their nine hole had a couple of big hits, one off the wall, they are stacked top to bottom.”
Before that, the Pacers, now 1-4-1, will play at Edmond Santa Fe next Monday.
“They are definitely going to be a state tournament team,” Jensen said of Westmoore. “They are number one in the district. We have seen everyone in the district, we have played everyone at least one time, so we know what is ahead of us. Everything is laid out for us, we just have to continue to take care of business and work hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.