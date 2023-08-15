The Enid Pacers returned to Pacer Field for the first time since last Monday’s home opener and came away with a big win over defending state champion Edmond Memorial, 5-3.
“That was a great win,” said enid coach Chris Jensen. “I think what stands out the most is some of the girls that were here for my first year in 2020 that were freshmen and are now seniors, they are starting to come full circle. We still have a long way to go, we still have to keep grinding it out every day. I tell them it’s never glamorous, it’s always a grind, but I would say that game is one they deserved.”
The win was an early-season test for Enid, Jensen said.
Kate Bezdicek took the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, going seven innings, allowing 11 hits and two earned runs.
“Obviously they are not an easy team to beat,” Bezdicek said. “Like coach J (Jensen) always says, you have to stomp on their throats in the first inning and not let up. That’s what you have to do to beat a team like that.”
The Pacers fell behind 1-0 early, but tied the game in the bottom of the second before taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third off a Cass Patterson single drove in a run. That was the first at-bat after Edmond Memorial switched pitchers to the ace of their staff.
“I talked to Cass and she had a good game plan going into that at-bat,” Jensen said. “She wanted to see a pitch or two and get her bearings, but that girl is throwing in the upper-60s and that’s tough. For Cass to step up in that is spectacular.”
Jensen also raved about some of his other freshmen.
“We had a freshmen in left field (Laila Maritnez) and Kenlee Adams at third, I can’t say enough good things about her,” Jensen said.
The game was tied at 2-2 by Edmond Memorial in the fourth inning before Enid took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Andee Rader’s two-RBI single and an RBI single from Cam Patterson put the Pacers up for good before Enid closed it out.
Rader, a freshman, leads the team with 12 RBI this season.
On Tuesday, the Pacers will host Norman North. Cam Patterson will be Enid’s starter.
