Enid will be counting on the home course advantage when the Pacers host the 6A Western Regional at Meadowlake Golf Course Tuesday.
The Pacers originally were scheduled to compete in the 6A East Regional at Ponca City, but were switched to the West when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association moved the regional from Earlywine to Meadowlake recently.
Meadowlake hosted the regional a year ago.
“We’re excited about hosting the regional,” said Enid coach David Lee. “Hopefully, we can use that advantage of being familiar with the course to our benefit.”
The top six teams and top six individuals from non-qualifying teams will qualify for next week’s state tournament at Lincoln Park West.
Lee estimates it will take a score anywhere from 350 to 360 to qualify as a team, depending on the weather. An individual would need to shoot in the 90 to 94 range.
Edmond North and Edmond Memorial, the co-favorites, have been shooting in the 310-320 range. The Pacers had their best score of the season with a 393 at Oklahoma City’s Lincoln Park East.
“That’s the best round we have played,” Lee said. “We hit a bunch of good shots. We didn’t have as many penalty shots or three putts as we have had. We did that on a challenging course and I hope that confidence can carry over into tomorrow (Tuesday).”
The Pacers will go with a lineup of four seniors — Margo Miller, Baylee Wood, Kara Runnels and Elisabeth Armstrong — and one freshman, Presley Blankenship.
Enid will be paired with Choctaw and Moore with Armstrong going off at 9 a.m., followed by Wood at 9:08, Miller at 9:16, Runnels at 9:24 and Blankenship at 9:32.
Teams will be teeing off from both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 9 a.m. The last groups are scheduled to tee off at 10:15.
The Pacers have not qualified for state since 2011. Lee’s first goal is to shoot the low round of the season.
“These kids have played this course a bunch,” Lee said. “Hopefully they can get off to a good start and just keep that going as long as they can. We have to limit the penalty shots and the three putts. You just hope everybody has their best round on the same day.”
Lee said he is grateful to Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League and head pro Steve Darnold for their help.
“They could have told the Association no when they were asked if Meadowlake could host,” Lee said. “That would be taking away a day from the regular golfers, but they both said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Both of them are real strong supporters.”
Lee said he has been complimented over the years after the various regionals Meadowlake has hosted.
“Meadowlake is as good as any public course in the state,” Lee said. “The kids come all across the state for practice rounds, and Michael and Steve are both very accommodating to them. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Lee said assistants Tom Rowe, Shay Crawford, Tiger West and Paige Klemme have done a “tremendous job” of keeping the tournament running while Lee is following his players on the course.
Other teams competing will be Choctaw, Deer Creek Edmond, Lawton, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Norman North, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Putnam City West, Southmoore, Westmoore and Yukon.
“There’s going to be a lot of competition,” Lee said. “It’s a solid golf showcase.”
