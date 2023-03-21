ENID, Okla. — After losing, 8-7, to Chisholm on Monday, the Pacers welcomed Kremlin-Hillsdale to Pacer Field on Tuesday. The Lady Broncs came in on a four-game losing streak.
Enid broke a two-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
“We’ve lost a couple of close games lately,” said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “We’ve had some people gone, but to have mostly everybody back tonight was good. To put up six runs in the second inning was great.”
After Pacers starting pitcher Sahrena Williams got three quick outs to start the game, Enid put up two runs in the bottom of the inning, one on a Maliya Decker double and another on a double by Amaya Gibson.
Williams continued her strong start with three more quick outs after a walk in the second inning.
That’s when Enid blew the lead open.
First, Kyra Criss hit a two-run homer. Kinzley Lebada followed that up with a double to score Williams and Stella Stanley, before Macee Buck hit the second of Enid’s two-run homers in the game,
The game settled down from there, with the Pacers up 8-1. Kremlin-Hillsdale added a run in the top of the fourth and then mounted a strong comeback.
The Lady Broncs, down, 8-1, were down to the last three outs in the top of the seventh when the rally started.
First, Hayen Swart drove in a run on a single, After that, a double by Ally Neal scored two more runs, cutting the Enid lead to 8-4.
Ty Neal drove in another run on a grounder before Taryn Smith drove in another on a single, to make it 8-6 before Enid got the final out.
Williams went the distance, allowing 10 hits and no earned runs.
“Sahrena did awesome tonight,” Jensen said. “At Chisholm last night with the wind blowing at like 40 (miles per hour) she did really well. She’s hitting her stride in the circle. She threw to some really good hitters for Kremlin-Hillsdale there. I’m very happy with the way she threw.”
Jensen saw the later pressure in the game as a positive for his team.
“I told the girls there, you can stroll out there and get you an eight or nine to one win, but that type of game where the pressure starts to build up towards the end, with a little anxiety. Those are the kinds of games that sharpen you up,” Jensen said.
Enid is 5-4 and face Muhall-Orlando on Thursday at Pacer Field, while Kremlin-Hillsdale is 4-6.
