Enid's girls may not be the fastest track team in 6A, but they are the smartest.
The Pacers will be recognized as academic state champions at the state meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.
Fourteen EHS athletes had 4.0 grade point averages. The awards were determined by the 14 highest grade point averages of athletes who participated in last Saturday's regional championships.
The trophy will be the same as the championship.
The girls with the 4.0 averages were Sarah Hwong, Carissa Carr, Gabrielle Haro, Nicole Ryne, Avery Sampson, Ashley Williams, Lauren Powell, Brianna Clayton, Kaylea Maxey, Yeeun Lee, Sarah Bonebreak, Mariah Williams, Abigail Poggenpahl and Lauren Simpson.
Several were a part of the cross country academic state champs last fall.
“It always feels good when you get that,'' said EHS coach Steve Bloom. “These girls have worked hard in and out of school. A lot of these girls have jobs. It takes a lot of effort to have that many with 4.0 averages.''
Enid won the track academic title in 2018 under Bloom. One of Bloom's volleyball teams won one as well.
“This is more important than winning the team title,'' he said. “Good grades is what is takes to get into college and that's going to take them somewhere. These girls have bright futures ahead of them. The work they put in now will carry over into college.''
