Enid’s volleyball team swept Class 4A Douglass on Tuesday in straight sets, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11.
The matchup came about on a slow week for the Pacers late in the scheduling window after Douglass got a new coach and lost a few games off its schedule, said Enid coach Gabe Watts.
“They needed a game and we were off this week,” Watts said. “What a better way to practice than an actual game?”
3-0 sweeps have been something hard to come by for the Pacers this season, something Watts reminded his players of.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘Way to finish business in three and not let them take a set,’” Watts said.
It’s the second of the season for Enid, after sweeping Putnam City West a few weeks ago.
In the first set, Enid — which trailed very seldom on the night — led 3-1 early before the Lady Trojans tied it, 3-3.
An 8-5 run allowed the Pacers to open up a 13-8 lead. The Pacers jumped out to a double-digit lead when they took a 21-10 lead late in the set before winning the first set.
The Pacers started slow in set two, with a 2-2 tie early, but rode a 5-1 run to a 7-3 lead. After Douglass got a few points, Enid went on another run and soon led 18-7.
The Pacers finished the set on a 7-2 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was controlled by Enid from the start as the Pacers jumped out to a 4-1 lead and never trailed or were tied by the Lady Trojans. It was the second home win in a week for Enid and third win in the last week overall, after defeating Rejoice Christian, 2-1, in the Bartlesville tournament over the weekend.
“It’s good and sets us up going into a pretty tough schedule next week,” Watts said of the recent run of success for the Pacers. “We have a tough road test next week going to Choctaw, that’s always tough. Having a win to go into that game means a lot.”
Lauren Jackson led the Pacers with 10 kills, while Addison Polesky had seven. Kynslee Rogers led the team with 18 assists, while Zoe Robinson had three kills.
The Pacers are now 5-16 on the season.
