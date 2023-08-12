The Enid Pacers swept the Friday portion of the El Reno softball tournament, defeating Yukon’s JV team, 11-1, and Duncan, 8-3.
Kate Bezdicek started game one against the Yukon JV and threw a complete game. Before the Pacers won via the run rule, she allowed two hits and struck out five batters.
During the 11-1 win, freshman Andee Rader became the first Pacer to hit 10 RBI this season, driving in three after driving in six on Thursday.
Kinzley Lebada and Chloee Robinson hit triples; both had an RBI. Yukon committed three errors, while Enid was perfect in the field.
ENID 8, DUNCAN 3
After falling behind 3-0 early, the Pacers rebounded with eight unanswered runs to extend Enid’s winning streak to three games after losing to Norman North on Tuesday.
Cam Patterson started in the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, going four innings, giving up six hits and three runs.
One of those runs was unearned as Enid committed two fielding errors.
After falling behind in the bottom of the first, Enid put up four runs in the top of the second to take the lead and the Pacers never looked back after that.
Enid got on the board when freshman Laila Martinez tripled to score three runs. Later that inning, Bezdicek had an RBI single to put Enid ahead.
Enid scored four more in the third to go up 8-3.
Kyra Criss and Stella Stanley added RBI in the fourth, along with two more from Martinez, who finished the game with five, along with a double and a triple.
On Saturday, the Pacers will face Classen SAS at 1:30 p.m.
After five games, Enid is 4-1.
“I think we have got off to a great start,” said coach Chris Jensen. “As a team, we have high expectations. We need to be more consistent in our base running and bunt game, but we have seen a lot of positives.”
