The Enid Pacers softball team earned a split on the road at Sand Springs in the Pacers’ first tournament of the season.
Enid started off the day against Classen SAS and picked up a 2-1 win before dropping a 1-0 game against Piedmont.
Camryn Patterson started on the mound for the Pacers in the opener and went the distance, allowing seven hits and a run to Classen, striking out four batters and walking three.
Offensively, Enid struggled, piecing together just two hits and two runs, both coming off a Kate Bezdicek double in the bottom of the first.
Patterson had the only other hit of the game but nine Pacers reached base on walks, dooming Classen.
PIEDMONT 1, ENID 0
Mady Withey started the second game of the day for the Pacers as Enid took on Piedmont.
Withey was effective on the mound, allowing just five hits but a Piedmont run on a foul ball in the top of the first inning was all the Wildcats needed to down the Pacers, despite Withey’s quality outing.
Enid’s bats were held in check as Piedmont allowed just two hits to the Pacers. Bezdicek and Withey got those hits but six other Pacers got on base thanks to walks.
Saturday, Enid plays at 1 p.m. against Lawton.
The Pacers will play a second game on Saturday but the time and opponent is to be determined based on other games throughout the day.
The RBI from Bezdicek in game one were her first of the season. The Pacers are 2-1 and will return home Monday for a 12 p.m. doubleheader against Sand Springs at Pacer Field.
