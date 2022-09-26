It was a tale of two games for the Pacers on Monday at Pacer Field. Enid defeated Putnam City 8-0 in the first game but lost an extra-innings game, 9-4 to Ponca City in the nightcap.
“9-4 isn’t indicative of how that game was played,” said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “We were up 3-1 and Ponca City was able to scratch three runs across in the seventh but we showed a lot of guts and character in the bottom of the seventh.”
Camryn Patterson pitched the first game for Enid, throwing a three-hit shutout while Enid got eight runs on 12 hits.
The Pacers scored a run in the first and third before a Jeslynn Stuber single scored a run, followed by a two-RBI double by Patterson. Enid scored another in the fifth and the game was capped by an inside the park homer by Kinzley Lebada in the bottom of the sixth to score two and push the game to the run-rule.
Patterson struck out 11 and walked none. Patterson and Chloee Robinson both hit doubles and Kyra Criss hit a triple in the win.
The second game against Ponca City saw Kate Bezdicek take the mound for Enid. Bezdicek started strong, keeping Ponca City scoreless through five innings while the Pacers held a 2-0 lead thanks to a first inning that saw Robinson scored a run on a double and Haley Hibbets scored a run on a fly ball to right field.
Ponca City responded in the seventh with a three-run rally down to its last out. Enid had three outs left and needed a run to tie.
“They hit it where we weren’t but I think you can say that for both sides today,” Jensen said. “We had some hard hit balls. Someone had to lose and unfortunately we were on the losing end.”
Enid’s Haley Hibbets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but in the top of the eighth, Ponca City scored five of its own and held Enid scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to take the win.
“We are one hit away from winning that one,” Jensen said. “I was really proud of our girls and I told them, ‘That’s an extra-inning game, you’ve only lost twice in two weeks.’ I think we are playing our best softball when it counts and we just need to get back on track.”
The loss is the second for the Pacers in two weeks with two games left before postseason play begins. Tuesday, Enid is at Woodward while Thursday the Pacers host Salpulpa.
Enid is now 19-15 on the season, a seven-win improvement over 2021 in Jensen’s third year at the helm.
