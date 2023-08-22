After going 3-1 at the Perry tournament over the weekend, Enid returned to Pacer Field to host Lawton on Monday night.
The Pacers won, 20-0, to take the season series from Lawton.
“I give Lawton a lot of credit,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “They come out and they try to get better every day.”
Jensen said the Pacers got better in the win by having their pitchers face live hitting.
“Any time you can go through the routine of a game and pre-game, that’s good,” he said.
Freshman Andee Rader and senior Cam Patterson combined for a one-hitter in the win, striking out nine batters combined.
The scoring began when NWOSU commit Kate Bezdicek hit a three-run homer for the Pacers in the bottom of the first. Bezdicek finished with four RBI.
Patterson and freshman Laila Martinez each had two RBI. Martinez also had a double.
Kylee Copeland also had a double.
Enid did not strike out in the win, which now puts the Pacers at 10-3-1.
“We have to keep playing well,” Jensen said. “We have some really tough games coming up. We have some tough non-district games coming up also. We have some good arms coming in that we are going to face. You have to play good against teams like that in order to be successful in the end.”
The win was the first of four games for the Pacers this week, the first full week of school in Enid. Keeping a balance is key, but Jensen said the players take care of that pretty well.
“They take care of it pretty well on their own, there is no recipe I can give them,” he said. “They were academic state champions last year, so they know how to take care of business in the classroom.”
On Tuesday, Enid hosts Norman before going to Stillwater before hosting Alva on Friday.
Jensen is an alumnus of Norman. Friday’s against Alva will be against the same pitcher that no-hit the Pacers almost a year ago.
