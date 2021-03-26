Enid News & Eagle
The Pacers had three of their five golfers score season-lows on Thursday when the team traveled to Guthrie for a tournament at the Aqua Canyon course at the Cimarron National Golf Club.
Bailee Wood (101), Regan Masterson (99) and Elizabeth Armstrong (110) were the three Pacers to shoot their lowest rounds of season. Masterson’s score placed her No. 9 overall.
“There’s water on about 10 holes and we navigated around the course pretty well,” Enid head coach David Lee said, “We reduced our penalty strokes and reduced our three-putting today.”
Kara Runnels added a 113 and the team combined to shoot 423 which was good enough to earn fifth place overall. The team’s combined score was the lowest of the season for the Pacers.
“We’ve just got to continue to work on all facets of our game. From tee shots to irons to chipping and putting. We’ll just continue to work on all four areas of practice.”
The tournament was the Pacers’ first since traveling to Oak Tree on March 8, and the team will have another long break before traveling to Oklahoma City to play Trosper Golf Course.
