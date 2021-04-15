Enid News & Eagle
After shooting their lowest round of the season last week at Trosper Golf Course, the Pacers bounced back with another strong showing at the Putnam City North tournament at Lincoln Park’s East Course.
Enid finished 14th out of 26 teams with a 407 team score — its second lowest of the season— after posting a 388 in its last outing on April 8. The tournament served as a bit of a tune up for the Pacers before heading to the conference tournament at Lew Wentz Golf Course in Ponca City on Thursday.
Regan Masterson has now posted three-straight scores under 100 after shooting a 97 on Wednesday and a 91 last Thursday at Trosper. Baylee Wood was the second lowest for the Pacers with a 99, her lowest of the season. Elisabeth Armstrong (105), Kara Runnels (106) and Margo Miller (113) rounded out Enid’s starting five.
Overall, Enid head coach David Lee said he’s proud of his team’s effort on Wednesday and is excited to see how they will fare in Thursday’s tournament.
“Saw a lot of good shots,” Lee said, “and each one of them when we were talking thought they could improve their game whether they duffed a chip or three-putted or something, so they know there’s still some room for improvement.”
The Pacers finished ahead of several teams they will see on Thursday. Enid tied with Choctaw, beat Putnam City North and got the chance to compete against Ponca City, who had beaten them earlier in the year.
“Tomorrow should be a good day,” Lee said, “Both the boys and girls have a chance to compete and place high on the leaderboard for our conference tournament, so we’re excited about going tomorrow and seeing what we can do.”
The Enid boys golf team will also be competing in the conference tournament on Thursday after playing 36 holes at Lake Hefner’s North Course on Monday. Lee said he expects Choctaw to be their toughest competition but that there will be other good teams there too, including Ponca City, who beat the Plainsmen by one stroke earlier in the year.
“We have a chance if we play well, and that’s all you can ask for,” Lee said, “I just enjoy taking my team and competing.”
