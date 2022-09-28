Enid’s volleyball team welcomed Midwest City on senior night for the last home game of the Pacers season. Enid won, 3-1: 25-13, 25-11, 24-25, 25-22.
The Pacers got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind 4-1 early but a 3-1 run by Enid made it 5-5.
From there, Enid went on a 9-1 run to take an 11-6 lead. During the run, Loren Simpson was 5-0 on serves. The Pacers were aided all game, not just in set one, by Midwest City hitting the ball out of bounds while Enid got most of its points close to the net.
Enid ended the first set on a 16-4 run.
Enid came out firing in the second set on a 7-4 lead early, extended to 11-4 by a 4-0 run from the Pacers.
By the time Midwest City got a chance to call a timeout, Enid already had a 14-5 lead. The Pacers stayed disciplined, not chasing balls out, and closed out the set on an 11-6 run following the timeout.
The roles were reversed in the third set, with Midwest City jumping out to a 7-4 lead, but the Pacers were able to tie the set 11-11. Enid pulled within three and had the set tied 20-20 before Midwest City used a 5-4 run to capture its only set win of the night.
“We got a little lax there as we tend to do,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts.
There was a delay in the third set due to a disagreement over the spot of a ball and a yellow card given to a Midwest City player.
Set four was back and forth with Midwest City jumping out to a 10-8 lead despite a 3-0 run by the Pacers.
Enid closed the gap on Midwest City, tying the set at 16-16 before a Taylor Woods spike punctuated Enid’s 5-0 run, putting the Pacers up 17-16.
The two teams exchanged the lead until Enid got to serve, up 24-22. The Pacers took the point to win the match and improve to 10-17 on the season with a chance to move a win clear of the mark in 2021 with a trip to Putnam City on Thursday before postseason play begins.
“It was nice to send these seniors out with a win,” Watts said. “They scared me a little bit a few different times but they got the job done.”
Sumi Zhuang led the way with 13 digs, while Lauren Powell had 18 assists and 17 kills. Woods had 10 and Loren Simpson had seven assists. Woods also had a block. Avery Sampson had eight kills and one assist. DeDe and and Daneah Levy both had three digs, DeDe also had three assists as the sisters got to play with each other at home for the final time.
Lainey Morse, who had been injured was put in to honor the seniors, and she got one assist
The Pacers are undefeated in conference play going into Thursday’s game.
“We will see all these teams again in the postseason,” Watts said. “It won’t be an easy time for us but we will get to work and get after it.”
