The Enid Pacers basketball team will be looking for its first win when it hosts OKC Storm Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Pacers’ game will be part of the opening ceremonies for the newly constructed Enid High School Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center.
The Pacers (0-3) are coming off a 72-27 loss to No. 10 Midwest City on Jan. 12. The Pacers were led in that game by freshman Jasia Malolo’s 12 points and 11 points from senior Claire Dodds.
The Pacers were also originally scheduled to have played Putnam City North on Jan. 15, but that game was postponed and it is hoped that game can be rescheduled as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Enid Plainsmen basketball team (1-1) is currently in COVID-19 quarantine and unable to play at Putnam City North.
For the Pacers, it will be their first home game after opening with three straight road games, all against teams ranked in the Top 15 in Class 6A.
Enid’s opponent Tuesday night, OKC Storm (4-14), will be looking to break a three-game losing streak of its own.
The Storm are coming in off a 61-39 loss to Neosho (Mo.) in the Locust Grove Tournament. They also fell 46-41 to Bishop McGuinness and 47-43 to host Locust Grove in the tournament.
Following the Pacers’ game, opening night ceremonies will commence and include remarks from Enid Public School superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd, a message from the Price family from former Plainsmen standout Brent Price, a performance by the EHS choir and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
Those in attendance Tuesday are welcome to walk through the EHS Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center facilities prior to departing if they wish.
Both the Pacers and Plainsmen are next scheduled to play in the Deer Creek (Edmond) Tournament starting on Thursday. That tournament runs through Saturday.
However, Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster said Monday his squad’s tournament availability will hinge on results of COVID -19 testing this week.
If they are not able to play at Deer Creek, he said they will see if other games could be scheduled for Friday and/or Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.