The Enid Pacers’ slow-pitch softball season ended Thursday at regionals after Enid went 0-2.
Enid lost its opening game to Bixby, 21-2 and then to host school Broken Arrow, 11-0. Broken Arrow came into the tournament with one loss on the season and ranked third in 6A.
Kylee Copland and Stella Stanley scored the two runs for Enid against Bixby.
Stanley and Cam Patterson both hit doubles. Kinzley Lebada pitched the complete game, throwing four innings and allowing 19 hits and 21 runs, 12 earned.
Against Broken Arrow, Sahrena Williams started. Williams threw five innings, allowing 19 hits and 11 runs. Patterson was two-for-two with a double. She had two of Enid’s three hits.
The Pacers end the slow-pitch season at 17-15.
