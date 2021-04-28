The Pacers’ season came to an end at the regional tournament at Meadowlake Golf Course on Tuesday with a team score of 437.
Edmond North finished in first place with a team score of 318 followed by Edmond Memorial (319), Norman North (349), Westmoore (356), Yukon (365) and Norman (377). All six teams will be advancing to the state tournament at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club on May 5-6.
“They improved from last year,” Enid head coach David Lee said. “So I’m disappointed that we didn’t qualify, but I’m still very proud of them for the season that they had.”
Junior Regan Masterson led Enid with a team-low score of 103. Masterson finished with the team’s lowest score in six-of-eight tournaments this season and had an average score of 102.5 through eight tournaments. She also finished in second place and earned all-conference honors at the Big 8 Conference Tournament at Lew Wentz.
“There for three or four tournaments we played really clean,” Lee said. “We kept the ball playable for our approach shots and we were in a lot of trouble today. We were driving it into the trees and having to punch out a lot.”
Elisabeth Armstrong finished not far behind Masterson with a score of 108. Armstrong started the season posting scores of 123 and 135 in her first two tournaments and was able to drop her average scoring total to 105 over the final six tournaments. Armstrong also earned all-conference honors this season with a 98, which placed third.
Baylee Wood finished two strokes higher than Armstrong after shooting 110 on Tuesday. Perhaps the team’s most consistent player this season, Wood finished the season with an average score of 105 and never shot a score higher than 110 and had a season-low 99 at Lincoln Park’s East Course.
Margo Miller ended with a 116 in her final tournament of the season, four higher than her season average. Kara Runnels shot a 124 and finished the season with an average score of 112.
“The scores are always a little bit higher at our course, because it’s longer for the girls and it plays more difficult than other courses we’re at.” Lee said.
Enid is a young team that won’t be graduating any seniors and has shown signs of improvement throughout the year. Lee said that the future appears bright for his program, especially with seven eighth- graders coming up into the varsity ranks this season.
The Pacers played with just five players for the whole season.
“We’ve got some girls coming plus the five returning girls, so our numbers are gonna be bigger,” Lee said. “We’re gonna go from five to 12 or 13 girls on the roster. It’ll make the competition that much better, so we’re excited about the girls’ future.”
Lee said he’s been happy with the work Meadowlake has done to provide them with the kind of practice facilities and course that’s needed to field a competitive 6A golf team.
“I just want to say thank you to Meadowlake and (head pro) Steve Darnold and (superintendent) Michael League,” Lee said. “For a high school team that practices out here ... we just couldn’t ask for better people to come out here and work with everyday because they’re tremendous to us. They treat us just wonderfully.”
The Plainsmen golf team will play its pre regional and regional tournaments at Lake Hefner with the preview coming on April 29 and the regional on May 3.
