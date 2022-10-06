The Enid Pacers came into the 6A-region six tournament with a 20-win season, the first since 2011. That’s where the season ended, however with a 3-2 loss to Owasso and a 10-7 loss to Union in the double-elimination tournament.
Camryn Patterson started game one for Enid as the Pacers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first off a two-RBI double by sophomore Haley Hibbets. Owasso struck back in the bottom of the inning with a pair of doubles.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the sixth when Owasso got the go-ahead run.
Patterson pitched a compete game and allowed nine hits and three runs, two being earned. She also struck out one batter.
Patterson, Kinzley Lebada, Kate Bedicek, Stella Stanley, Chloee Robinson and Kyra Criss all contributed hits in the loss.
After Union lost 12-2 to Stillwater, Union and Enid met with a trip to the second day on the line. Enid lost, 10-7 and was eliminated from the tournament.
Mady Withey started the game for Enid and went 2.2 innings, giving up nine hits and 10 runs, two earned as the Pacers made six errors.
Enid trailed 4-3 before Union put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Enid added four, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to bring the score closer.
Hibbets and Robinson brought in two Enid runs in the top of the first. The Pacers added one in the second as Jeslynn Stuber stole home on a wild pitch.
Withey added a run on a solo homer in the top of the sixth and Criss, Stanley and Stuber contributed three runs in the seventh.
