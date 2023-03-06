LAHOMA — Rylee Thedford and Macy Buck both had three hits as the Enid Pacers opened the slow pitch season with a 16-2 rout of Cimarron Monday at Pacer Field.
The Pacers pounded out 24 hits scoring two in the first, one in the second, three in the third and 10 in the fifth to end the game on the run-rule.
“It was nice just to get outside,’’ said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “We haven’t been able to get on our field because of the construction (on new batting cages). Just to be able to throw the ball around and run around the infield was run. The girls are pretty excited.”
The construction has been fenced off enough for Enid to host Fairview at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in its home opener.
