Coming off their first loss of the season, the Enid Pacers rebounded against Lawton with a 28-0 win on Thursday.
Freshman Andee Rader got the first start of her high school career in the circle and made the most of it, earning the win with a three-hit complete game with 11 strikeouts.
Rader also helped the Pacers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with six RBI and a double.
“I thought she pitched well,” said coach Chris Jensen. “She was able to throw multiple pitches.”
The Pacers scored 12 in the first, two in the second, four in the third and five in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Chloee Robinson, a Central Methodist commit, hit her first home run of the season, a grand slam.
Kate Bezdicek, who came into the game leading the Pacers with four RBI, was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a double.
Freshman Cass Patterson also had a double and two RBI.
Lawton committed 11 errors. Five of Enid’s runs were unearned,
Freshman Laila Martinex was 2-for-5 with three RBI. Stella Stanley had a double and two RBI.
On Friday, the Pacers will play Yukon at 1:30 p.m. and then play again at 3:30 in a tournament in El Reno.
Enid (12) (12)4 55 — 28 12 0
LHS 000 000 — 0 3 11
WP — Rader 5 inn., 3 H, 22 K LP — Hull 2.1 inn., 11 H, 23 R, 5 ER Enid — Cass Patterson 1-2, double, 2 RBI; Bezdicek 1-2, double, 2 RBI; Robinson 1-1, HR, 4 RBI: Rader 2-3, double, 6 RBI; Stanley 2-2, double, 2 RBI.
