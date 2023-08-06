ENID, Okla. — The 2023 Enid Pacers softball season begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Pacer Field against Woodward.
After winning 21 games in 2022, the Pacers were eliminated in the regionals after losing to Owasso and Union, finishing 21-17.
This season, the team will be led by seven seniors, including two who already have committed to colleges — Kate Bezdicek to Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Chloee Robinson to Central Methodist — along with Bezdicek and Robinson, Kyra Criss, Amaya Gibson, Danielle Martinez, Camryn Patterson and Stella Stanley.
This senior class has been with coach Chris Jensen for his entire tenure and the rise back to the top for Enid softball, which saw the Pacers get back to the 20-win mark last season for the first time since 2008.
Along with seven seniors, it’s hoped a large freshman class will help energize the program including Cass Patterson, the younger sister of Camryn, Paityn Abernathy, Kenlee Adams, Meliah Crouch, Laila Martinez, Meredith Plummer and Andee Rader.
The Pacers also have a new indoor facility at Pacer Field which includes batting cages, brand new locker rooms and more room for players and coaches.
After the opener, the Pacers will travel to Norman North on Tuesday, Lawton on Thursday and a tournament in El Reno over the weekend, before returning to Pacer Field to host Edmond Memorial on Aug. 14.
The Pacers went 6-0 in the pre-season.
