Not weather, nor a three-run deficit could keep the Pacers from winning their season opener over Woodward, 6-5 Tuesday at Pacer Field.
Down 3-0 after two-and-a-half innings, Enid mounted a comeback in the bottom of the third.
It all started with Camryn Patterson. Ironically enough, the game also ended when Patterson hit one off the wall to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
“I thought we bounced back early in the game when we were down 3-0,” said head coach Chris Jensen. “We need to clean up some defensive miscues, but overall I thought the team competed well.”
Patterson’s first hit was in the bottom of the third; those were also the first runs of Enid’s season. Two runners came in to make it 3-2 before Haley Hibbets singled on a fly ball to score Patterson and tie the game 3-3.
Woodward answered in the top of the fifth with a run, but Enid was hot on the Boomers’ trail, tying the game again in the bottom of the inning when a Chloee Robinson bases loaded walk brought a runner in.
Woodward pulled back ahead with a 5-4 lead but in the 11th hour with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Robinson scored the game-tying run on a fly ball to center. Mady Withey turned for home but was caught to send the game to extras.
Heading to the bottom of the ninth, the lightning started to flare up after dark clouds had surrounded the area for the better part of an hour.
Both teams put the game on pause for 30 minute. Once the game resumed, Enid took care of business after Patterson scored Jeslynn Stuber from third to end it and hand the Pacers the win in the season opener.
The close win is a good sign, Jansen said.
“Hopefully we can build off winning a one-run extra inning game,” he said.
Patterson, Hibbets and Robinson scored for the Pacers. Withey started on the mound and lasted three innings, giving up four hits and three runs. Withey started with two strikeouts in the first.
Katelyn Bezdicek came in to relieve Withey and threw six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. She struck out five.
The Pacers, 1-0, are back in action at the El Reno tournament this weekend.
