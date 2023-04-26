The Pacers will start the 6A softball postseason on Thursday at Broken Arrow in regional action. The Pacers, 16th in 6A, will play Bixby at 11 a.m., and will play No. 2 Broken Arrow later in the day. The exact time will depend on if the Pacers lose or win against Bixby.
Bixby, 8-16, comes into the regional unranked.
Enid played neither team this season, but did sweep Bixby during fast-pitch season in the fall.
Enid coach Chris Jensen said he doesn’t know who will be on the mound for Enid Thursday. It will likely be either Sahrena Williams or Kinzley Lebada — those two have pitched most of the games this season for Enid.
“We get Bixby in the first game,” Jensen said. “We beat them twice in fast-pitch, but I know it’s not all the same girls for both teams. I hope for it to be a good game.”
Not having seen Bixby, Jensen doesn’t have much on them.
“I don’t have much of a scouting report on Bixby,” he said. “I can tell you what they did in fast-pitch, but that’s different than slow-pitch. You just have to lag it (the ball) over the plate and make plays on defense.”
Broken Arrow comes into the regional at 26-1, last losing on April 4 to Mustang.
“I talked to a team that played Broken Arrow,” Jensen said. “They said Broken Arrow is as advertised. It’s tough, we didn’t get to play either one of them in slow-pitch, so we are kind of flying blind a little bit.”
One of the keys for Enid has been Kyra Criss. Criss is hitting above .600 and has double-digit homers and 35 RBI. In the recent Kremlin-Hillsdale softball tournament, Criss hit five or six homers, Jensen said.
Macee Buck is hitting for a .532 average. Jensen said he has other players in the mid .400 range also.
“It says a lot,” Jensen said.
William recently committed to Southwestern (Kan.). Former Pacer Tiara Henry is currently in her freshman season at Southwestern. Enid athletic director Billy Tipps played football there.
