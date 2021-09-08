The Pacers got back in the win column with a 10-5 win on the road against Putnam City on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Senior Tiara Henry led the way with a single, a double and a triple. Chloee Robinson and Kate Bezdicek each added doubles. The Pacers finished the game with 14 hits including starting pitcher Mady Withey, who went two for five at the plate, while pitching all seven innings and allowing two earned runs.
The Pacers were able to hold off a late inning run by the Lady Cats to improve to 4-12 on the season.
“Honestly, I think we came out strong, we really hit the ball well,” Enid head coach Chris Jensen said. “We ran the bases well, I think we stole six bases today, which is well above our game average. We played sound defense until the seventh inning, and then I think we just lost focus a little bit and allowed those three unearned runs. Overall, it was a very clean game and we hit the ball well.”
Enid is coming out of one of the toughest stretches of its season, including three straight games against Stillwater (13-6), Piedmont (17-1) and Choctaw (14-2).
Jensen said his team will be better off in the long run due to the quality of the competition they’ve faced.
“It’s pretty remarkable — the caliber of the teams we’ve played,” he said.
The Pacers will have another difficult test on Thursday, in a road game against district-foe Bixby. The Lady Spartans won the first meeting 10-3 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Pacers should start to see the effects of facing the level of competition that they’ve faced, next week when the schedule starts to get a little easier.
“Hopefully we can get on a roll a little bit and win some games and get moving up the win column.”
