The Pacers picked up their second district win of the season, 4-3, against Putnam City North on Monday, Aug. 30
Enid broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning and followed it up with two more in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead going into the final at-bat. The Lady Panthers answered with four hits in the seventh to score to cut the deficit to 4-3, with the tying run in scoring position.
Pacers pitcher Mady Withey came up with a game-clinching strikeout to secure the win. Withey was also one for three at the plate with a triple. Camryn Patterson was one for three with a double.
“It was good pitching on both sides,” head coach Chris Jensen said. “They threw strikes, we threw strikes and we were able to scratch two across in back-to-back innings to get four.”
Enid travels to take on Stillwater at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesay, Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.