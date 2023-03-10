On day two of Waukomis’ Spring Swing at Kellet Park, Enid, Pioneer and Kremlin-Hillsdale all made the tournament debuts.
Enid went 1-2, defeating Mulhall-Orlandp, 7-3, losing to Wooodland, 8-7, and losing to Arapho-Biuler, 16-10.
Saherena Williams started all three games for the Paces, throwing 19 inning, allowing a total of 40 hits and 19 earned runs. Williams didn’t allow a run in the Pacers’ in and struck out three against Woodland.
In three games, Stella Stanley went four-for-10 with a double, homer and four RBI. Macee Buck was five-for-11 with a double, triple and five RBI. Amaya Gibson was two-for-six with a home run and 6 RBI.
The day brings Enid to 3-2.
“We had a lot of fun today,” said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “This is a great group to coach. We were very competitive and I thought we made some great defensive plays.”
The Pacers will play Drummond in the consolation at Waukomis at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pond Creek-Hunter will play Beaver at 10 a.m. at Waukomis.
Kremlin-Hillsdale suffered it’s first defeat of the year, falling,11-5, to Hydro-Eakly after defeating Okarche, 11-1.
Abbie LeCrone started both games and pitched six innings, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs. Ty Neal was five-for-six on the day with two RBI, a double and a homer.
“We hit the ball well,” said coach Randy Vaught. “We were missing Morgan Hayes, who is a big part of our team. It forced several girls to play positions they haven’t played a lot.”
The Lady Broncs will play Arapho-Butler at 9 a.m. at Kellet.
Pioneer was 1-2 on the day, losing to Hydro-Eakly to begin the day before defeating Okarche, 13-3. The Lady Mustangs finished the day with a 15-0 loss to Crescent.
Pioneer is done for the tournament.
Saturday games
At Kellet, 9 a.m — Covington-Douglas vs. Ringwood, Cherokee vs. Waukomis, Kremlin-Hillsdale/Arapho-Butler,. 10:30 Woodland vs. Crescent. Other games to follow. Championship game at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.