ENID, Okla. — After taking some time off to rest from a grueling closing stretch to 2021, the Pacers returned to the practice court on Tuesday as they prepare for the second half of the season.
Entering the season with a team comprised mostly of sophomores, the Pacers didn’t have any sort of veteran leadership to look up to this season. So when things have gotten tough throughout the season, they instead have been forced to lean on each other.
“It’s tricky sometimes, but we’ve started to get used to it, and I’ve played with a few of these girls in the summer, so we have that chemistry going,” sophomore guard Kiara Morris said. “We don’t have that leader to look up to, we just talk to each other like, ‘Hey, what do we need to do?’”
That chemistry was on display when the Pacers knocked off Northwest Classen in front of one of their biggest home crowds of the season at the Enid Holiday Classic. The game, which was played in front of mostly students, due to it being played during school hours, quickly became a favorite memory for sophomore guard Maryangel Jibbwa.
“Everyone was in the gym and cheering for us, it was a good environment,” Jibbwa said.
Pacers using time off to recover
Still, there have been growing pains, and losing starting point guard Jasia Malolo to injury was a major blow to a Pacers squad that was already hurting for depth. The Pacers closed out 2021 on a three-game losing streak against a difficult schedule, falling to 6A No. 13 Edmond Memorial, 6A No. 18 Stillwater and Woodward (4-2 in 4A).
“I definitely need to step up more, because we don’t have our point guard Jasia, so I definitely have to speak up for her and the team,” Jibbwa said.
Jibbwa leads the team in scoring with 7.3 points per game. Morris and Mary Isbell are both tied for second with 6.5 per game.
The Pacers played six games in eight days heading into their final game against Woodward before beginning a 24-day break before taking the court again against Putnam City North on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
“It’s been a good break, we have almost a month-long break,” Pacers head coach Nina Gregory said. “We played 12 games in such a short period of time. The break was good to kind of refresh everybody and give everyone time with their families and time apart.”
At practice on Tuesday, Gregory said now that the team has had a chance to rest, she wants to work on the team’s conditioning to better prepare them for the closing stretch of the season. The Pacers will enter one tournament and play in four other games in the first two weeks when the team returns to action.
Implementing a new offense
The team didn’t have many practices in the closing stretch of 2021 due to the number of games that they were playing each week. Now Gregory will be using the time to continue to implement a new offensive scheme that will focus on working the ball down low.
“This week is a lot about getting back in shape — running the holidays off of them a little bit, and then just kind of refine some stuff,” Gregory said. “We changed our offense and we did it with like three practices while we were going to tournaments and playing game.”
“That’s a big focus for us as well, to work on those things and work on some of the adjustments, because we haven’t had the time at practice yet.”
