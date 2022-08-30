On Tuesday, the Enid Pacers returned home for the first time since the Aug. 11 season opener. The homecoming didn’t go the Pacers’ way, losing 3-1 to Yukon, 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 17-25.
“We just had some little mistakes on our part,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “We did some good things, but Yukon is a good team, they have some tall girls up front.”
In the first set, Enid trailed Yukon 1-6 early. The first points off a serve for the Plainsmen came with the score 3-6 in Yukon’s favor. Long volleys early went the Millers’ way and by the time Watts got to call his first time out, the Pacers trailed 5-11.
Addison Polesky served with the Pacers trailing 7-15 and Enid got three straight points to close the gap to 10-16. When the Pacers got the ball back after that, Lauren Powell netted them two straight points to close the gap to 14-18, but Yukon took over from there, winning the first set 25-18.
The second set began better for Enid. The Pacers got a 5-1 run to start the set, all five points coming while Powell was serving.
After netting a few points and taking the lead, Yukon went on a 10-3 run to close the gap to 18-14, but Enid locked down and split the final 14 points of the set to take a 25-18 win.
“We started off great,” Watts said. “Lauren ripped us off a 5-0 run off the bat. It showed that this team has a lot of fight and they are hungry. We just have to put the pieces together.”
Both teams started the third set even, with the score tied at 2-2 and 4-4 early, but a 5-0 run by Yukon put the Millers up, 9-4.
With the score 13-7 in Yukon’s favor, Enid’s Sumi Zhuang got the Pacers two straight points while serving to close the gap to five, 14-9 in Yukon’s favor.
An 8-4 Yukon run put the Millers up 22-14 but a 4-1 Enid run got the Pacers back in the set at 19-23. The Millers went on a 2-0 run to end the third set, 25-18 and take a 2-1 lead.
The fourth and final set started off with Yukon up 8-7 despite a 3-1 Enid run. Yukon ended the set and match on a 17-11 run to take the win.
Despite the loss dropping the Pacers to 3-8 on the season, Watts is still optimistic.
“Going four sets with them means a lot,” he said. “Anytime you can go against another 6A opponent and take them four sets, it’s good.”
Zhuang led the Pacers with 29 digs while Lainey Morse led in kills with nine. Powell had eight assists and four aces.
The Pacers are now 3-8 and have a home game on Thursday against Bartlesville before going on the road for the next three games.
