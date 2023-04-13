Enid’s girls soccer team would be forgiven if they pulled for arch-rival Stillwater Friday at Sand Springs.
The Pacers, 3-1 in district and 8-3 overall, can clinch a spot in the 6A playoffs Friday with a win over Putnam City (0-4, 3-6) and a Stillwater (1-3) win over Sand Springs (2-2).
If the Sandites beat Stillwater, Enid could still clinch a spot with a win over Edmond North Tuesday or a Sand Springs loss to Union.
“We still have to go out and put our best game forward and take care of our business,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “Our destiny is in our hands, but we need to take every game like it’s our last and keep playing hard.’’
The Pacers are coming off of a 5-0 shutout of Choctaw while Putnam City has been mercy-ruled (10-0) in all four of its district games against Edmond North, Stillwater, Jenks and Sand Springs.
“I think Putnam City is going to compete and try to make it difficult for us,’’ Lavoie said.
Ava Burnett leads the Pacers in scoring with 10 goals, followed by Myah Hessel with seven, Baylee Ross with five and Cassidy Fitzgerald with four.
The Plainsmen boys are alone in fourth in 6A-3 at 2-2 with Putnam City in a three-way tie for fifth with Union and Sand Springs at 1-3. EHS will be playing co-leaders Edmond North and Jenks next week.
Enid is coming off of an 8-0 win over Choctaw Tuesday while the Pirates shut out Sand Springs, 5-0. Putnam City has lost to Edmond North, 2-1; Stillwater, 1-0; and Jenks, 3-0.
“If we get the result we want, it would put us in a better post next week,’’ said EHS coach Jorge Cabada. “If we don’t, it would put us in a really tough position. You have to treat every district game like it was a playoff game and this is nothing different.’’
Raymond Gonzalez, who has been out the last two games, will return to the lineup. Oswaldo Herrera will test out an injured hamstring in practice Thursday and may be available. Pablo Vargas is out with an ankle injury.
“Anytime you get a player of Raymond’s caliber back, it’s going to improve us,’’ Cabada said. “If we can get Ossie back, it will be huge.’’
James Cabada leads EHS in scoring with eight goals, followed by Joshua Vega and David Smith with five.
