The Pacers softball team landed two players on the 2021 6A-3 All-District team and four being named as honorable mentions.
Sophomore Camryn Patterson made the team as a utility player and senior Tiara Henry was selected as a third baseman. Junior pitcher Mady Whithey, sophomore Kate Bezdicek, sophomore Chloee Robinson and junior Sahrena Williams each were named honorable mentions.
The Big Eight All-Conference teams will be voted on Friday, Oct. 22 and All-Regional teams are expected to be released Tuesday, Oct. 26.
