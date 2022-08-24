Early turnarounds after a late night aren’t usually good, but when one is sandwiched between two big wins, as Tuesday’s game was for the Enid Pacers, it’s bearable.
“I went to bed about 2:45 a.m.,” Pacers coach Chris Jensen said. “I was up at 6:15 a.m. getting my lesson plans ready for today.”
After defeating Bixby, 8-3 Monday night via a late rally, the Pacers faced another 6A challenge Tuesday defeating Putnam City West at Pacer Field, 12-0 in four innings.
“High school players are pretty resilient, they stay up all night half the time in the summer anyways,” Jensen said, eliciting a reaction from players around him. None of them objected to his comment. “They stay up late and sleep until noon.”
Camryn Patterson, who had an RBI and two hits against Bixby, commanded the mound for the Pacers. Patterson went the distance and allowed just three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk.
“She always throws strikes and keeps you in the game,” Jensen said of the Pacers’ junior.
“Last night was a good win for us,” Patterson said. “It’s hard to beat Tulsa schools. My stuff was working today and Chloee (Robinson) was great behind the plate.”
The Pacers hit the five-run limit in each of the first two innings Tuesday.
Kate Bezdicek got the action going on the third Pacer at-bat of the game, doubling into center to score two runs. Kinzley Lebada added another run on a double, along with Mady Withey and Stella Stanley on a single to hit the five-run cap.
Withey was also one of the keys in Monday’s win. She threw seven innings with just seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 11.
The second inning featured a Haley Hibbets grounder that scored a run, another Lebada RBI and a two-run double by Chloee Robinson and a run by Kylee Copeland.
Two strikeouts by Patterson followed in the top of the third before Amaya Gibson and Copeland both singled in runs.
Patterson struck out two more in the fourth to end the game via the run rule.
“It was good to take care of business,” Jensen said. “The biggest thing is staying focused and fundamentally sound.”
Patterson, a junior, has been at Enid since Jensen, now in year three, took over. She looks at Withey as an inspiration.
“Mady teaches a lot,” she said. “She has a lot of great life lessons.”
Patterson said the team arrived back in Enid at about 1:30 Tuesday morning before heading to school with about five hours of sleep.
Enid is 6-5 on the season with a three-game winning streak and 2-3 in district. The Pacers host a doubleheader with Bartlesville on Friday starting at 3:30.
