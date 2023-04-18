A 9-0 loss to Edmond North couldn’t fully dampen the spirits of the Enid High girls soccer team Tuesday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Despite the lopsided loss, the Pacers (4-2 in district and 9-4 overall), still clinched a playoff berth. Union beat Sand Springs, 3-0 to assure EHS at least fourth in the district.
The news wasn’t as good for the Plainsmen, who were all but eliminated from the playoff race in a 3-1 loss to the Huskies. The Plainsmen dropped to 3-3 in district and 8-6 overall. Edmond North is 5-1 and 8-5.
Union (3-3, 6-4) beat Sand Springs, 2-0 to move into a fourth-place tie with the Plainsmen in the District 6A-3 race. The Redhawks have the tiebreaker over Enid so they can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Putnam City Friday.
For the Plainsmen to qualify, they would have to upset Jenks and Putnam City would have to beat Union.
Pacers coach Tim Lavoie had mixed feelings after the game which served as Enid’s Senior Night.
“The result (Union beating Sand Springs) went our way and put us in the playoffs, but I still want us to go out Friday and compete and play as hard as we can against Jenks (a 6A-3 co-leader),’’ he said.
“This game had a silver lining. Anytime you lose 9-0 it hurts. One thing that we challenged the girls to do is to stay positive and keep working hard.’’
The Huskies scored early with Riley McLanahan scoring the first of four goals only 53 seconds into the game. Edmond North had five goals in the first half and four more in the second. Julie McBride scored twice for the Lady Huskies.
Enid goaltender Bree Lamoreaux was pelted with shots throughout the game. The Pacers had one shot on goal. Lamoreaux was able to keep the Huskies off the board for the final 14:39 to avoid the mercy rule.
“Bree had some fantastic saves,’’ Lavoie said. “She was definitely tested more tonight than she had been all year.’’
HUSKIES 3, PLAINSMEN 1
Eli Langford scored twice — the first with 11:10 remaining in the first half and the second on a penalty kick with 34 minutes remaining — to give Edmond North the two-goal victory.
James Cabada tied the game at 1-1 by getting the ball in the net being just in front of the goal. Graham Gauvin had given the Huskies a 1-0 lead with a goal with 33:31 left.
The Plainsmen kicked the ball over the goal twice in the second half. David Smith’s shot was just left of the goal with 15:48 remaining.
Edmond North’s Reese McManis stopped another possible Enid threat when he kicked a ball that appeared to be headed for the goal away.
Plainsmen goalkeeper Oliver Castellanos stopped a penalty kick by North’s Ashford Pickford from the 20-yard line to keep Enid’s victory hopes alive.
“We made a few mistakes that were costly at this level,’’ said EHS coach Jorge Cabada said. “We can’t afford to make mistakes that the other team can capitalize on.
“We had our opportunities at the end. We fought to the end and that’s all you can ask for. I was proud how we fought to the end. My hat’s off to Edmond North, they are a good, physical team. Hopefully, we will learn from our mistakes and go to Jenks and try to end it on a high note.’’
