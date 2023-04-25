Enid’s girls will be trying to qualify for next week’s state tournament when they tee off at the 6A Eastern Regional Tuesday at Ponca City Country Club.
The top six teams and top six finishers from non-qualifying teams will qualify for state at MeadowBrook in the Tulsa area.
Enid will be joined in the field by Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Deer Creek Edmond, Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Union and Tulsa Washington.
The Pacers had a team score of 431 on the same course at the Ponca City Invitational March 24.
“There’s going to be a lot of good teams there that have shot low scores all season,” said EHS coach David Lee. “We will have to play really good golf for a big stretch of the day … it’s going to be tough.”
Presley Blankenship, coming off of her two lowest scores of the season (90 and 87), is given a good chance to qualify as an individual. She will be joined in the lineup by Stella Stanley, Ava Owen, Shayde McFarland and Addyson Decker.
Blankenship shot a 104 at Ponca City last month while Owens had a 106, Stanley a 107 and McFarland a 114.
“Presley has been playing well,” Lee said. “An 87 will get you in in most regionals. Usually shooting in the low-90s will get you in. We’ll see.”
Lee’s goals for the team are playing solid golf and limiting penalty shots and three-putts.
“That has been a problem of ours,” he said. “We have made some progress the last two or three tournaments. Hopefully, there will be a carryover, but I don’t know what kind of conditions we will be playing under.”
Medford will be in the field for the 2A girls regional at Riverside in Clinton. There will be four individuals from the area — Karlie Fournier of Oklahoma Bible Academy, Teegen Koontz of Pioneer, Katie Meeker of Hennessey and Josey Rinehart of Watonga.
Three area golfers — Calli Helterbrand of Chisholm, Kylie Hood of Kingfisher and Raegan Snider of Kingfisher — will be trying to qualify as individuals at the 3A regional at Purcell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.