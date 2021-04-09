The Pacers came away from their tournament at Trosper Golf Course with three career lows to finish fifth with a team score of 388.
Regan Masterson had the low round for the team after shooting a career-low 91. Kara Runnels and Elisabeth Armstrong each finished with career-lows as well, shooting 98 and 99 respectively.
Baylee Wood (100) and Margo Miller (104) rounded out the five for Enid.
"The last ten days all the work and effort they put in really paid off today," Enid head coach David Lee said, "We've got two big tournaments next week and hopefully we can ride this momentum into those two tournaments."
Enid travels to Lincoln East on April 14 followed by the conference tournament the next day at Lew Wentz Golf Course. Those are the final two tournaments before the team hosts the pre-regional and regional tournaments at Meadowlake on April 21 and 27.
