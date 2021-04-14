The Pacers will head to Lincoln Park East Course in Oklahoma City on Wednesday for their last tournament of the season before the team prepares for the conference, regional and state tournaments.
Enid comes into the tournament after posting their lowest team score of the season with a 388 fifth place finish at Trosper Park on April 8. Three of Enid’s five golfers shot their lowest round of the season at Trosper including Regan Masterson who led the team with a 91 at the Par 70 course.
Enid head coach David Lee said he thinks his team can continue to lower their scores if they can work on reducing their penalty shots and three putts. Still, Lee has been happy with how his team has responded to playing in some difficult conditions the past several weeks.
“We’ve had some outrageously windy days these last three or four weeks on tournament days,” Lee said, “So not only with the difficulty of the course but with the wind compounding it … we’ve still been able to keep our concentration level high and we’ve gotten better and had good scores.”
Lee expects 24 to 26 teams to compete in the tournament with schools traveling from all over Oklahoma.
“They’re fantastic courses for public courses,” Lee said, “Lincoln East and Lincoln West give you a very good test of your golf game and it’ll be fantastic competition with not only all the 6A West teams that’ll be there but the private schools that’ll be there too.”
The tournament will serve as a bit of a tune up for the Pacers as they get ready to play in the conference tournament hosted by Ponca City at the Lew Wentz Golf Course. Enid will be hosting the pre-regional and regional tournaments on April 21 and 27 at Meadowlake.
“We’re just gonna do what they’ve been doing with the improvement they’ve been showing,” Lee said, “Just keep focusing on that and try to hit fairways, approach shots and chipping and putting we’ve been working on all of it.”
The Pacers will be using the same starting five that they have the entire season: Masterson, Kara Runnels, Elisabeth Armstrong, Baylee Wood and Margo Miller.
