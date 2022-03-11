While it doesn’t feel like spring outside yet, Enid’s slow pitch team got the Spring Swing tournament started on the right foot.
The Pacers went 2-1 on Thursday, defeating Okeene 14-9 and Drummond 20-18. Enid lost to Covington 18-17.
“I think fly balls to the outfield were tough for all the teams today with the 20 mph wind out of the north,” said Enid coach Chris Jansen. “I was happy, all the pitchers threw strikes and we got some big hits today. That last game came down to the final out and that’s the situation we want to be in.”
Desirae Sutton went the distance for the Pacers against Okeene, but allowed nine runs. Tiara Henry got four hits and four RBI to lead the team in both.
Henry continued her hot streak against Drummond, knocking in four more runs. Taylyn Canchola led the team with six RBI against the Bulldogs.
The Pacers’ tilt against Covington came down to the last out, when Covington walked off Enid thanks to a Meya Pope single.
Kylee Copeland had five RBI in the game, while Sutton threw three innings and allowed 13 runs.
Weather pending, Enid will play the second part of the Spring Swing on Saturday.
