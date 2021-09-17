The Pacers went 2-1 at the Del City tournament on Thursday, setting up a matchup with the Oklahoma City Lady Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m.
Enid played Bartlesville close in the first game, but seven runners left on base ended up being a difference-maker in a 5-3 loss. After starting off slow, Enid got the bats going in the third inning and were able to continue that success into the final two games.
It went on to defeat Midwest City 12-0, but needed a walk-off single by Chloee Robinson to get past Del City in the third game of the day.
It was the Pacers third loss of the season to Bartlesville, but the team has shown some improvement from their 10-1 loss in the season opener. The two games since have been decided by a total of three runs.
“We hit the ball really well, the first two innings against Bartlesville,” Jensen said. “Their pitcher kind of kept us down, keeping the ball away from us. In the third inning we had some big hits and then it just kind of continued on from there.”
Enid improves to 9-14 on the season.
