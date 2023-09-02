Enid softball went 2-0 on Friday at the conference festival at Putnam City, defeating the hosts, 5-3, and beating Putnam City West, 8-0.
“We came out a bit sluggish and appeared a little tired, but we picked it up as the day went on,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “(We are) happy with the two wins. We will let the team relax and recuperate this weekend, then get ready for Westmoore on Tuesday.”
In the opener, Cam Patterson threw a five-inning complete game, allowing four hits and no earned runs. She struck out two batters.
The Pacers were aided by four errors by PC but committed three of their own.
Two of Enid’s five runs were earned, driven in by freshmen Cass Patterson and Kenlee Adams.
The Pacers only struck out once in the win and walked twice.
Enid had no extra base hits, but Adams and fellow freshman Laila Martinez both stole bases — Adams stole one and Martinez stole two.
Enid 8, PC West 0
A five-inning perfect game by Enid senior Kate Bezdicek propelled the Pacers to the 8-0 win to cap off the day.
Bezdicek went five innings, giving up no hits and striking out nine batters.
Bezdicek, Chloee Robinson, Macee Plummer, Kyra Criss and Paityn Abernathy all hit doubles in the win.
The Pacers did not surrender an earned run on Friday
“Kate and Camryn both have been very consistent and solid all year,” Jensen said. “They both give us a chance to win day in and day out.”
Robinson drove in two runs, while Criss, Plummer and Amayah Gibson drove in runs as the Pacers had three unearned runs. PC West committed two errors, while the Pacers were perfect in the field.
The two wins put the Pacers at 18-4-1 on the season, three wins short of the season total in 2022.
Tuesday, the Pacers host Westmoore at Pacer Field in a big district matchup. Coming into Friday’s game, Westmoore was first in the district at 12-5 and 6-1 in district play, while Enid is third at 5-3 in district play.
“Every district game is big,” Jensen said.
