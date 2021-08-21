TULSA — The Pacers went 1-2 at a tournament at Regent Prepatory School on Friday, Aug. 20, defeating Newcastle and falling to Crossings Christian and Catoosa.
After cruising to a 25-7 win in the first set against Newcastle, Enid needed to battle to come away with the 2-0 win. Neither team led by more two points before the Lady Racers took what seemed to be a commanding 18-14 lead. The Pacers rallied back to within one and eventually trailed 22-23 before scoring back-to-back points to win the match.
Kyleigh Whitehead led the Pacers with a team-high seven kills and three aces. Five of those kills came in the first set alone to go along with two aces. Lainey Morse finished the match with five kills.
The Pacers fell to Catoosa in two sets (18-25, 19-25) after going back and forth for majority of the first set.
Enid jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start before Catoosa went on a run of its own to trail 9-8. A kill by Faith Tommy followed by another by Whitehead started a four-point swing for the Pacers, before the Lady Indians answered with five straight points of their own.
The two teams went back in forth and eventually tied at 18 apiece, before Catoosa reeled off seven straight points to take the first set. Whitehead finished with three kills in the first set. Jacqueline Camarena had two blocks and an ace.
The Pacers couldn’t bounce back in the second set, falling behind 10-4. Even with a three-point swing led by an ace and a kill by Avery Sampson, the deficit was too much for the Pacers to overcome, and the teams traded points until Catoosa finally came away with the win.
Whitehead had four of her seven kills in the second set and Sampson finished with three kills and an ace.
The Pacers fell in two sets to Community Christian (15-25, 20-25) and were led by six kills and a block from Whitehead. Camarena had a team-high two blocks.
Enid falls to 4-8 after the first day of the tournament. They’re schedule to play Collinsville and Regent Prep on Saturday at 9 a.m. and noon respectively.
