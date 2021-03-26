Enid was able to bounce back from loss to Metro Christian to beat Coweta, 4-2 in the second round of the Stillwater Cup.
The Pacers dropped their first round matchup 2-0 on Thursday morning. Both of Metro’s goals came near halftime with the first coming in the final minute before the break and the second coming less than five minutes after.
Enid head coach Craig Liddell said after the game that the Patriots were using a formation that they hadn’t seen before. In the second game, Coweta used the same formation but this time the Pacers were ready.
“Heads stayed up between games,” Liddell said. “We did some fixing and tactical situations and the girls asked some questions. That’s what these tournaments are great for because you play again the same day so you can fix some things.”
Enid found its offensive attack in the second game and shots finally started finding the back of the net, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of action.
“We’ve created chances,” Liddell said, “Even in games that we haven’t been dominant in … We’ve still created enough looks at goal that we can edge one here or there. Sometimes you get no looks at goal and you’re thinking ‘How are we ever going to score?’ We always felt that we’ll get goals. This team will click into place. To do it today was nice.”
Marlee Shollenbarger got the scoring started with a volley from a corner kick off the foot of Mia Yerian. The second came on a through ball from center back Judith Huerta who found Julie Ruiz making a run into the gap behind the defense.
Freshman midfielder Tabitha Miller scored a goal early in the second half to give Enid a three-goal cushion. Miller stole a pass on the Tigers’ end of the field and hit a powerful shot that looped over the keeper into the back post.Liddell was proud of the way Miller bounced back after a tough loss in the first game.
“She works hard for us game in and game out,” Liddell said. “We challenged her to fix some things from the first game and she did, she played well and she got a nice reward with a nice goal.”
Coweta scored its first goal with 20 minutes left in the game which, according to Liddell, clearly fired up Yerian, who scored less than a minute later.
“It’s almost like it made her mad,” Liddell said, “So she turned around, scrapped to win a ball and turned and struck one from about 27 yards … It was a really nice hit.”
The Pacers allowed one more goal with 12 minutes left in the game but by that point the game seemed out of reach. Liddell said that he played 21 different players between the two games.
The Pacers will be back at it tomorrow when they take on the winner of Holland Hall and Cache at 5:20 p.m. with the winner finishing in fifth place.
