For the Enid News & Eagle
PONCA CITY — Enid’s girls gave themselves an early Christmas by winning every event in defeating Ponca City, 150-37 and Tulsa Bishop Kelley, 148-49 in dual swim action Thursday at the Ponca City Aquatic Center.
The boys, without four key members, beat Ponca City 124-62 but lost to Kelley, last year’s Class 5A runner-up, 148-49.
The girls swept the relays with Shyann Kissinger, Lyla Brown, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Lara, 200 medley, 2:02.02; Kissinger, KaDynce Brochu, Mendoza and Stewart, 200 free relay, 1:49.87; and Loren Simpson, Brochu, Brown and Laylah Nguyen, 400 free, 4:24.22.
Individual winners were Kissinger, 200 free, 2:06.22 and 500 free, 5:29.44; Brochu, 200 IM, 2:33.80; Stewart, 50 free, 26.56 and 100 free, 58.57; Jacelynn Weidner, 100 butterfly, 1:30.13; Mendoza-Lara, 100 back, 1:18.76; and Brown, 100 breast, 1:18.77.
“The girls just dominated,’’ said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “We were 1-2 in the medley relay which I can’t remember us doing before, even at our home meets.’’
Individual boys winners were Weston Stewart, 200 free, 1:54.92 and 500 free, 5:11.65; Cody Higbee, 200 IM, 2:16.71; and Carson Nault, 50 free, 24.41 and 100 free, 53.70.
The Plainsmen were without Luke Rogers, Ka’el Hooper, Jack Denney and Thomas Kissinger.
“The boys swam well,’’ coach Stewart said. “We just had a couple of mistakes. It hurt us not to have everybody.’’
