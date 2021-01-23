Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Freshman Mary Isbell led a balanced attack with 17 points as the Enid Pacers beat Santa Fe South, 72-47 Saturday at the Bruce Gray Invitational for their first win of the season.
The Pacers (1-6) also got double figures from junior Lanie Goins with 15, senior Claire Dodds with 15, senior Mya Edwards with 13 in posting their highest offensive output of the season.
“It was awesome,’’ said Enid coach Nina Gregory. “The kids played really hard today. It feels really good.’’
The win was a confidence booster for the Pacers, who fell to host Deer Creek Edmond 74-46 on Thursday and Sunrise Christian of Wichita, 70-45 on Friday.
“I think it’s good for all of us for sure,’’ Gregory said. “When you’re working your butt off and you’re not getting that win, that can be a downer. We needed success to see what we’re doing is working.’’
The Pacers jumped out to a 13-8 first quarter lead before putting Santa Fe South away with a 28-9 second quarter blitz with Isbell hitting four three-pointers and Goins scoring nine points. Dodds hit another trey.
“We really didn’t do anything that we haven’t been doing,’’ Gregory said. “The kids have been progressing with every game. We put together four good quarters today. We got only one win, but I felt we played our three best games of the season. Mary shot the ball real well. She is shooting with confidence, but we have been pretty even so far on our scoring.’’
Gregory said the Pacers are still developing continuity after being sidelined for a month because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The kids are growing and developing,’’ she said. “We’re getting better with every game. I just wished we were in the middle of December instead of the middle of January. These kids didn’t see each other for a whole month. We have a lot of new players and we’re having to get used to each other. Games are totally different from practice. These kids have been fun to watch. I can’t tell you how much fun I’ve had watching them play.’’
EHS had 10 threes on the day with Isbell knocking down five, Dodds two, Edwards one, Abby Ketterman one and Maryangel Jibbwa one. Every player who suited up scored.
“The kids were really unselfish today,’’ Gregory said. “We have looked like a team all week. We were passing the ball around and sharing it. We have four freshmen and they have been collectively learning how to play together. We’re coming together more as a team.’’
The Pacers return home Tuesday when they host Putnam City at 6 p.m., and host Midwest City on Friday for homecoming.
SOUTHMOORE 59,
PLAINSMEN 56
MOORE — Southmoore held off a late Enid rally to defeat the Plainsmen, 59-56 in the third-place game of the John Nobles Invitational Saturday.
After Southmoore missed a free throw, the Plainsmen had a chance to tie the game, but Cam Mathis’ three-pointer was off.
“We pushed the ball in transition and Cam Mathis got a good look at the top of the key,’’ said Enid coach Curtis Foster. “It just didn’t go in. He shoots from there all of the time. They were guarding Taye (Sullivan, who had 25 points) pretty tight so we couldn’t get it to him. That’s all you can ask for in that situation.’’
Mathis had 11 points for the night, while Landry Harris had 10.
The Plainsmen, down 46-37 going into the final period, outscored the Sabercats, 19-13 in the final period.
“Taye shot the ball really well,’’ Foster said. “He knocked down some threes, which put us back in the game. In the end, we gave ourselves a chance. We had a few things that didn’t go our way, but we shouldn’t have been in that predicament in the first place. We didn’t show up to play for something like we should have.’’
The game was tied 28-28 at halftime, but Southmoore took control of the game with an 18-9 third period spurt.
“We just didn’t show up with energy tonight,’’ Foster said. “I know it was a long weekend. We’ve just got to continue to work to get better. We jumped on them early in the third period, but we lost our focus and they went up after five or six trips.’’
The Plainsmen host Putnam City on Tuesday.
“We just have to put this one behind us,’’ Foster said. “We’re looking forward to the next time we can get on the court.’’
