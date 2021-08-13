The Pacers’s comeback win in the first set gave the team the confidence they needed to take down Putnam City North 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-11) on Thursday at Enid High School Gym.
Coming off a 3-0 loss to Moore on Tuesday, the Pacers found themselves down early again in the home opener. The Lady Panthers led by as many as five points in the first set before Enid came roaring back to score four answered including the winning point by Kyleigh Whitehead.
Enid didn’t lead the entire set until the Lady Panthers had scored their 22 point.
“It was huge,” Enid head coach Michael Nelson said about winning the first set. “I talk to these girls all the time about being mentally tough. It’s easy when things are going great and we’re on top, but when we’re down how tough are you mentally that we can come back and get into the game.”
The Pacers continued to roll in the second set, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. Whitehead had six kills and an ace in the second to help Enid win the set comfortably. In the third the Pacers got out to another quick start. They led 9-3 early and eventually extended their lead to double digits.
Kyleigh Whitehead closed the game out with a pair of aces. The junior finished with a game-high 13 kills and four aces and no other player had more than five.
“She’s amazing, I have three captains, two team captains and she’s our court captain because she’s on the court all the time,” Nelson said about Whitehead. “She listens, she can go line, she can go across when she’s serving, she can serve anywhere on the court. Those serves down the line there (to end the game), that’s exactly what I wanted her to do and she did it.”
Avery Sampson had two aces and five kills on Thursday and had three kills and both of her aces in the final set. Senior Haylee Jackson led the team in blocks with two and Kelsie Teply finished with a game-high eight aces.
Nelson said he didn’t think his team played any sharper on Thursday than they did on Tuesday.
“This team has a lot of heart, so I’m not gonna say they were any sharper than they were Tuesday, but the difference was that they played with more confidence,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the fact that the we’re here at home and they had their fans cheering for them or whatnot but they played with more confidence
Coming off a 16-13 last season, the team graduated several seniors last year, but the team will have five more this season. Despite having an older roster, the Pacers will be relatively inexperienced compared to some of the teams they’ll face this season according to Nelson.
Only two of those five come into the season with varsity experience. Four of the Pacers’ five juniors this season will have experience though.
Even with the lack of experience, Nelson has high expectations for his team this season.
“A conference championship, that’s first,” he said without hesitation. “I have to set high goals for these girls, because if they don’t think I believe in them, then who will? That’s not me being a coach, I wholeheartedly believe we can win a conference championship.”
The Pacers needed a big win before heading off to a tournament in Sand Springs on Friday. They’ll have another tournament next week at Regent Prepatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.