It’s an exciting time for the Enid Pacers softball program.
The team is expecting a big incoming freshman class for the second season in a row. Head coach Chris Jensen estimates that the team could have 43 players this season including about 15 freshman.
Last year’s class was even bigger, and Jensen hopes the increase in participation can be turned into an increase in wins.
“It’s like I told the girls, that’s gonna create a lot of competition in practice and competition to get on the field,” Jensen said. “Hopefully their play is indicative of that and they’re able to perform at a higher caliber.”
The Pacers season will begin on August 9 in Bartlesville.
Last season, the Pacers increased their win total from five to nine from the season before, but Jensen said he sees a greater potential for his program.
“When I got this job, my ultimate goal is to win championships and right now I think a short-term goal for us is to make the state tournament,” he said. “I don’t know when that’s gonna happen, but I know that I’ve got enough players in place that are gonna work hard enough to do that.”
The team returns a strong senior class of about four or five players including utility player Tiara Henry, who was named all-conference and all-district last season. Jensen said the team has a nice balance of talent in every class. He also expects the team to have about five pitchers.
“You can’t ever have too many pitchers …” he said. “Hopefully they’re all pushing each other to compete in the circle.”
Jensen credits the schools middle school program for creating an early interest in the game and preparing them for the high school level.
“By the time we get them, we can implement our system and go from there,” he said.
He also points to the Women’s College World Series, which is held annually in Oklahoma City, for the increase in participation. The team has several players that make the 75-mile trip south every year with teammates, families and friends. In addition, the University of Oklahoma has become a perennial power in softball, winning three of the last five national championships.
The program has also been benefitting from an increase in funding from the school district according to Jensen. A new turf was added two seasons ago and they recently had new lights installed on the stadium. Next the stadium will be getting a face-lift with a new paint job, new fences and some concrete work.
“It’s definitely a good time to be at Enid High in the softball program,” he said. “The district’s really investing a lot right now.”
The team will play in a scrimmage against Ponca City on Monday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Pacers Field.
