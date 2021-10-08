OKLAHOMA CITY — Junior Sarah Bonebrake earned all-conference honors for the first time in leading the Enid girls to a third-place finish at the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference cross country meet Thursday.
Bonebrake finished sixth with a time of 25:15.72 over the 3.1-mile course. The top 10 finishers earned all-conference honors.
“I’m really proud of her,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “She ran a great race. She was a little way in back of the pack and worked her way up.’’
Teammate Abigail Poggenpohl earned honorable mention honors by finishing 11th in 26:0189.
“We told her where she needed to be to be in the top 15,’’ Bloom said. “She was in a pack of our girls and broke loose. She ran a good race.’’
Other EHS finishers were Isabella Hubbard, 16th, 26:25.63; Brianna Clayton, 18th, 26:48.81; Loren Simpson, 19th, 26:59.85; Kayla Maxey, 21st, 28:18.36; and Naomi Haros, 24th, 30:11.17.
The boys finished sixth in the eight-team field.
Johnny Ylitalo just missed honorable mention honors as he was 16th in 19:33.63 to pace the Plainsmen delegation.
He was followed by Blake Jensen, 27th, 20:13.42; Cooper Reinhardt, 32nd, 20:31.13; Cameron Gantt, 24th, 20:08; Zane Briix, 34th, 21:02; Hudson Plummer, 36th, 21:31.07; and Lucas Martinez, 42nd, 22:07.
“The kids ran great races today,’’ Bloom said. “They ran hard and gave everything that they had out there. We had a couple of PRs (personal records).’’
The Pacers and Plainsmen will be back in action Oct. 23 for the regional championships. Bloom said regional assignments should be announced next week.
