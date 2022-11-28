William Milton is putting away the past as he prepares to make his debut as Enid’s new girls basketball coach when the Pacers host Midwest City at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the EHS Competition Gym.
Milton said the past two seasons of 1-23 and 2-13 are behind the Pacers, who have been receptive to him in the preseason.
“They want to make their new coach super proud,’’ Milton said. “They have a higher work ethic and they have done a good job of being coachable and open to new and tougher things — things that they weren’t used to being. This is a good time to be the new coach at Enid.’’
He has emphasized three things in practice — staying positive, staying in the present and staying with the process, which Milton says will take time. Milton said the amount of stuff the Pacers have had to learn is overwhelming.
“I’m excited about our growth and trying to get better every day,’’ Milton said. “They have to realize the time you grow the most is when things are going bad. They have to learn to play within themselves and get themselves out of self-imposed ditches.’’
Milton hopes to play with an uptempo style and be aggressive, but being flexible enough to fit the opponent.
“I like to have a good balance between the two,’’ he said.
Milton said he doesn’t know who will start Tuesday. He has been using several different rotations and points out it doesn’t matter who starts, but who finishes.
The Pacers will be more experienced than a year ago when they basically used an all-sophomore lineup.
Mary Angel Jibbwa, a 5-2 junior guard, is really good when her feet are set, Milton said. She needs to learn her strengths and not rush things.
“One of the biggest things for us is playing with poise, but being aggressive,’’ Milton said.
Kirya Mack, a 5-9 senior, is long and lanky and has good quickness. She has been a good leader, Milton said.
Kiara Morris, a 5-6 junior guard, is a very poised kid, Milton said. She needs “to take ownership of the ball as a leader.’’
Freshman Taylor Woods has impressed Milton with her athleticism and instincts. She pursues the ball well and her 5-10 frame will be counted on for rebounding.
Abby Ketterman, a 5-9 junior, has had some moments. "The more confident she plays, the bigger the chance she will be a difference maker,’’ he said.
Milton said the Pacers need to build self-confidence and not be afraid to fail.
Midwest City beat Enid twice last season — 81-51 at Enid and 83-23 at Midwest City. The Pacers are trying to end a 16-game losing streak dating back to a 50-47 win over Northwest Classen at the Enid Invitational Dec. 16.
“I think we can be pretty decent,’’ Milton said. “Today’s practice was the best of our last four.’’
