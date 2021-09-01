The Pacers dropped a home match to Yukon on Tuesday night, 3-0, to drop to 5-10 on the season.
The two teams played close for the entire first set, before the Lady Millers found their footing in the second and third. Kyleigh Whitehead started the game strong, finishing the first set with six kills. Yukon went on a short five straight points in the first set to take a 13-8 lead, which seemed to be a sign that the Lady Millers were pulling away.
Enid responded with a run of its own and eventually tied the game back up at 21 apiece behind an ace from Sumi Zhuang. It was unable to get over the hump, though, falling 25-23. Yukon builded on the momentum of the opening win, runnning away with the final two sets 25-9 and 25-16 respectively.
Pacers head coach Michael Nelson said he didn’t think the team did a good enough job of avoiding the center of the court on their serves.
“We served the middle a lot, which gives them a really easy pass,” he said. “Their big hitter, especially (Katie Clark) was killing us tonight on the net. We’ve got to keep those big hitters off the net.”
Clark finished with a game-high 14 kills and five blocks. Enid’s Jacquelin Camarena had one kill and five blocks.
The Pacers have now dropped five of their last six games after starting the season 3-4. Yukon snapped a five-game losing streak with the win, but has played a difficult schedule so far this season. Five of the team’s nine losses have come to teams ranked in the Top-10.
“I told them in the huddle at the end of the night,” Nelson said. “We’re in 6A, and every loss that team has is against a top-10 or a top-12 team. They’ve played top contenders and they were very close. That team had big blocks and big hits (tonight). We’ve got to work on serving in a manner that keeps the other team off the net. When we’re hitting back row, we’re able to defend a lot better.”
Enid will have a week-long break before traveling to face Midwest City in a conference game on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. It won’t have another home game until Sept. 14 against Piedmont at 6 p.m.
