After an early-week win over Putnam City, Enid’s volleyball team came into the match Tuesday at Enid High against Westmoore with some momentum.
The Lady Jaguars stopped that, winning 3-1.
Enid dropped the first two sets, 25-2 and 25-14, but stormed back to take set three, 28-26, in extra volleys before losing set four, 25-21.
Enid pulled out to a 6-5 lead early in set one, but once Westmoore tied it, 8-8, the Lady Jags never looked back. The Pacers came within two, 22-20, late in the set.
In set two, Westmoore jumped out to a 6-2 lead and led by as many as eight points en route to a 2-0 lead over the Pacers as the Lady Jags threatened to sweep.
In Enid’s third set win, the Pacers rebounded from a 16-11 deficit to go up 23-20 before Westmoore pulled back into the lead as the two swapped the lead for the remainder of the set.
“We just kept fighting,” said Enid Coach Gabe Watts. “I called a timeout and just told them (the team), ‘Hey, we have to keep fighting and keep scratching,’ and that’s what we did.”
The Pacers started set four with a 3-1 run that soon morphed into a 10-8 lead, but Westmoore climbed back in the lead, 12-11, and never looked back.
Westmoore came into the game ranked 11th in the 6A rankings.
“We played really well tonight, Watts said. “To take that team, they are number 11 and are just going to keep rising.”
The loss drops the Pacers to 2-13 on the season, with a trip to the Bartlesville tournament this weekend coming up.
“I think everybody looks at our record and thinks this is going to be easy,” Watts said. “I told the team after the game that if we keep fighting and keep scraping, we will peak at the right time. We can make some noise at this tournament, we are playing some good teams.”
Addie Polesky led the team with nine kills and Baylee Ross had seven. Lauren Jackson had three aces and Kynslee Rogers had 11 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.